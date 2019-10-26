The Lancaster Public Library will occupy its new space at Ewell Plaza rent-free, its board president and Lancaster Parking Authority officials said this week.

The library will only need to cover its ongoing operational costs, they said. Those promise to be significantly lower than they are at the library's existing building on North Duke Street, which has structural problems and outdated mechanical systems.

The library will also pay for moving into and fitting out its two floors of “shell space.”

As for the Duke Street property, board President Nicholas Boyer said the nonprofit doesn’t envision continuing to use it, and it isn’t eager to take on the role of landlord, so the site will most likely be sold.

The move to Ewell Plaza, he said, is “a big strategic change ... that everyone’s excited about.”

A year ago this month, it was announced that the library would occupy the ground floor and second floor of a building between the Holiday Inn Lancaster and 101NQ. The abandoned annex there is in the process of being torn down.

Above the library will rise a roughly 360-space parking garage. The Lancaster Parking Authority is developing the project, which includes a one-story retail building adjoining the hotel.

The library hasn’t said much publicly about the project since last year’s announcement. But a lot has been going on behind the scenes, Boyer said.

Officials have been developing a design and budget, working with project architect Hammel Associates. A fundraising campaign is being developed and will kick off next year, Boyer said.

A lease agreement with the parking authority hasn’t been finalized, but it’s coming together, he said. At this point, it’s a matter of refining details and making sure there are no loose ends, he said.

Parking authority executive director Larry Cohen concurred, saying “99% of the terms have been agreed on.”

The authority plans to start construction early next year and wrap up in 2021. Funds from the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone program are expected to cover the $29 million cost.