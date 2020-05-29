There is "no question" Pennsylvania schools will reopen in the fall, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press conference Friday.

Furthermore, state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera will release reopening guidance for schools "early next week," Wolf said. A Pennsylvania Department of Education spokesman confirmed that to LNP | LancasterOnline Friday.

"We are going to be reopening schools," Wolf said, adding that schools may choose to reopen in August or September.

School will look different, however, Wolf said.

Fewer students in each classroom, more online learning, blended schedules — these, and more, are all options next school year, the governor said.

More details are expected next week from the state Department of Education.

That's good news for Lancaster County school leaders who have expressed increased anxiety over the lack of reopening guidance from the state and federal governments.

The only guidance they've had to work from is a list of recommendations released last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which suggests mask-wearing, online learning offerings and strict social distancing.

