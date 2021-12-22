A Lancaster city man was charged with criminal homicide Wednesday after a DNA test showed he sexually assaulted and strangled a woman to death in her home in August, according to New Holland police.

Robert Edward Boddy, 43, strangled Nora Sánchez to death in her apartment in the 300 block of East Main Street in New Holland on Aug. 31, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Boddy, who lived in the same building as Sánchez at the time, then left the apartment and walked outside in the rain, later knocking on a man’s door to ask him for a ride back to the same building, police said. Boddy was seen knocking on the man’s door with a doorbell surveillance camera.

A voluntary DNA sample provided by Boddy matched swabs taken from Sánchez’s fingernails at the scene.

He was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide, strangulation and aggravated indecent assault. He was denied bail by Judge Jonathan Heisse and remains in Lancaster County Prison.

Court records did not list an attorney for Boddy.

Boddy is a registered sex offender due to having been convicted of two previous sexual offenses – once as a juvenile in 1992 and again as an adult in 2007. He was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison for the latter offense.

Police had arrested Boddy in October for failing to register with state police for the previous Megan's Law conviction and four charges related to forgery. He has been in Lancaster County Prison due to the forgery charges since Oct. 13, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

“The nature and circumstances of this homicide were understandably unnerving for the local community,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in a news release Wednesday. “Thankfully, separate charges were able to be filed against Boddy which resulted in his removal from the community while investigators awaited the results of DNA analysis that confirmed additional circumstantial evidence in the case and led to the arrest today.”

Though his address registered with state police was in the 300 block of Main Street, New Holland, Boddy had been living in the 600 block of North Plum Street in Lancaster city since October, the DA's office said.

Police learned of the fraud charges through interviews while canvassing Sánchez's New Holland neighborhood after the murder. He forged checks and withdrew money with a stolen debit card to total $1,867.50, according to the DA's office.

A neighbor told investigators Sánchez was “a private person who mostly kept to herself,” and was surprised when Sánchez spoke with her two days before her death to say she was afraid of Boddy, according to the affidavit. Boddy had made several unwanted sexual advances toward Sánchez, the neighbor said, including telling her that “no one says no to me.”

Another neighbor, also a woman, told investigators she was concerned Boddy had been stalking her, repeatedly coming to her door to ask for money or car rides or sitting and staring at her apartment for long periods of time as recently as two days before Sánchez’s death, police said. The woman was so unnerved by Boddy’s behavior that she requested a new apartment from her property manager and began sleeping at another residence in the county, fearful that he would come to her apartment again while she was alone.

The woman had reported Boddy’s behavior to police at least once before.

Police were sent to Sánchez’s home the morning of Sept. 1 at the request of her daughter, who was vacationing in California and became concerned when she had been unable to contact the 65-year-old immigrant from Colombia. Sánchez and her daughter normally spoke daily, police said.

Sánchez’s property manager had driven to the apartment and peered through a window, seeing her lying motionless on the floor. At her daughter’s request, the property manager called police and then crawled through the window into the apartment, discovering Sánchez was dead.

Investigators quickly determined Sánchez had been physically and sexually assaulted.

An autopsy later determined Sánchez died of strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Adams urged citizens to be vigilant until an arrest was made in the days following Sánchez's murder.

One of Boddy’s roommates told investigators Boddy’s demeanor had changed drastically after Sánchez was found dead. At one point, Boddy and his wife attempted to barricade their apartment door, telling the roommate the police would be coming for them, according to the affidavit.

Boddy then attempted suicide the day after Sánchez’s body was found by swallowing pills, his wife told police. He was taken to hospitals in Ephrata and York, where he was treated for several days.

Investigators spoke with Boddy in the hospital, where he denied knowing anything about Sánchez’s death and appeared to hiding signs of scratches or cuts on his arm that could have been caused by Sánchez. In a second interview, Boddy claimed he had been at home for several days and never left his apartment, not having seen Sánchez for several weeks.

But investigators noted neighbors had seen Boddy outside his home within feet of Sánchez’s apartment, and that he was seen on surveillance footage walking in the rain after Sánchez’s had died. He had also knocked on Sánchez’s door several days before her death to ask for money, her daughter told police.

Boddy then admitted he had seen Sánchez several days before her death, placing him near her apartment in the days before she died with knowledge that she was home alone at the time. Boddy’s wife had also told police there were several hours the day of Sánchez’s death where she couldn’t account for where he was.

Sánchez was born in Palmira, Valle del Cauca, Colombia before coming to the U.S. in the 1980s, according to her obituary. She was remembered as "a humble, loving, generous, hardworking woman, whose kind disposition will be remembered by all who knew her."

A requiem Mass was held for Sánchez on Sept. 11.

Boddy will face a preliminary hearing before Heisse at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, court records show.