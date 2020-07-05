Shots were fired at a party with more than 100 people in attendance in Lancaster Township after midnight Sunday, police said.

Manheim Township police reported that while no one was shot, three vehicles were struck in the 1400 block of Newton Road around 12:54 a.m.

Several complaints of a "large and disruptive" party were made to 911. As police were responding, several people called in reports of gunfire.

When police arrived on scene, people were seen running and fleeing from the incident. Several people were detained and questioned.

Shots broke out after a fight, police said. Two unidentified individuals fired multiple rounds outside the residence.

Police recovered numerous shell casings and a .40 caliber Smith & Weston handgun, which had been reported as missing in York County.

Charges are still pending, police said. Anyone with information about the incident can call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.