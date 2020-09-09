A Lancaster man serving up to 76 years in prison after being convicted of charges including four counts of attempted homicide will not get a new trial or reduced sentence, Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled.

Police and prosecutors said Kalvin McCullough, now 37, shot at four students from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology during a July 2003 incident, paralyzing one of them — Joseph Rodgers, then 18, a two-sport athlete from Bensalem.

McCullough's request hinges on Lamar Clark's claim that he committed the crime. Clark is serving a 38-and-a-half to 87-year sentence for opening fire inside a Lancaster city bar in 2014, killing one man and injuring others.

Prosecutors described the claim as false and said that the duo thought that if the attempted murder charge fell on Clark, the statute of limitations would have expired and neither man could be sentenced for the crime.

Prosecutors showed evidence that the inmates had used emails to concoct the plan, using an intermediary, according to the district attorney's office.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright previously rejected McCullough's request.