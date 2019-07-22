Lancaster County is enduring its first heat wave of the year with no apparent major health problems.
From Friday afternoon through early Sunday evening, Robert May, executive director of Lancaster EMS, said its personnel responded to about 15 specific heat-related calls.
The actual number could be higher, he said, noting that what could be a dispatch for someone with difficulty breathing might turn out to be an elderly person struggling to breathe because they’re in an oppressively hot house.
And there were some dispatches for cardiac arrests, but the causes were not known.
May characterized the weekend as a little busier than normal for its emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital spokeswoman Cindy Stauffer said its emergency room saw five people for heat-related reasons from 6:30 p.m. Friday through about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Two of the people were older than 70 and both had been working outside, she said.
Symptoms of the patients WellSpan saw included dizziness, weakness, being out of breath and generally not feeling well, she said.
Calls Sunday to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC Lititz spokespeople were not returned.
According to Millersville University Weather Information Center data, Friday’s high temperature was 93. Saturday’s was 94 and Sunday topped out at 96 or 97 in portions of the county, center meteorologist Eric Horst tweeted.
While there is no specific temperature criteria for a heat wave, in the northeast part of the country, it is generally considered three or more days of 90-plus-degree temperatures. (Other parts of the country regularly have multiple 90-plus-degree days.)
For those weary of wilting temperatures, forecasters are calling for relief.
A cold front is expected to move in today, bringing cooling showers, Horst said, and Tuesday’s high temperatures should be in the 70s with lingering showers.
Though the heat wave is expected to break as rain moves in, Stauffer offered advice that will be useful at other times this summer:
• The very young and very old should be especially careful in extreme heat.
• Stay inside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. if possible.
• Stay hydrated.
• Extreme heat can exacerbate underlying medical conditions, particularly breathing problems such as asthma.
May echoed Stauffer’s advice and precautions.
One likely heat-related call was for a person walking in Lancaster County Central Park who sat down but couldn't get back up. It could likely be because of dehydration, he said.
“This is a bit oppressive,” May said of the heat.