Lancaster County’s Commissioners are not planning to increase property taxes on residents next year.

The county’s millage rate will remain at the same 2.911 rate it was lowered to in 2018, according to the budget plan that will be formally introduced Wednesday.

Millage is a tax calculation for property taxes. A home valued at $100,000 taxed at 2.911 would pay $291.10.

County expenses are up slightly from 2019, by roughly half a million dollars, but revenue is up as well.

A few months ago the county was looking at a $2 million gap between expenses and revenue, but Patrick Mulligan, the county’s budget services director, said the gap was closed by trimming agency expenditures, reallocating balances carried over from 2020 and other actions.

A commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in room 102/104 of the Lancaster County Government Building at 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster, to discuss the proposed budget.

The board of commissioners will vote on adoption of the budget at the regularly scheduled weekly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 23.