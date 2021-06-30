Three Lancaster County school districts have received a total of $43,000 in grants to support efforts to feed children over the summer.

Donegal, Ephrata Area and Solanco school districts were three of the 45 school districts and community organizations that received grants from No Kid Hungry, an organization committed to ending childhood hunger.

Donegal received $8,400; Ephrata Area received $15,304; and Solanco received $19,200.

"No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again. These grants will help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong," the No Kid Hungry's associate director, Eleni Towns, said.

Due to pandemic-related waivers from the federal government, all children and adults 18 years old and younger can access free summer meals.

To find free summer meal sites near you, visit nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals or text "FOOD" - or "COMIDA" for Spanish-speaking families - to 877-877.