No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree and shut down a portion of Millersville Pike on Saturday afternoon, Lancaster Township Fire Department said in a press release.

Witnesses stated the vehicle was traveling toward Lancaster city in the 1600 block of Millersville Pike when it veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, the fire department said.

Other drivers stopped to extricate the male driver from the car, the fire department said.

The vehicle, a 2006 Ford Focus, sustained severe damage — the front passenger side was crushed, the department said.

Millersville Pk. was closed at Schoolhouse Rd. & N. Bausman Dr. after a 4:43 pm violent 1 car crash in 1600 Blk of Millersville Pk in Lanc. Twp.911 callers reporting a car ran into a tree and smoking. Good Samaritans stopped to help were able to extricate the male driver. pic.twitter.com/M7wl2j6VvZ — Lanc. Twp. Fire Dept (@LTFD66) January 12, 2020

The driver was "virtually uninjured," the department said, considering the extensive damage to the car. When firefighters arrived, the driver was sitting on the berm of Millersville Pike talking with police officers. The fire department said the modern safety features of the vehicle prevented the driver from being majorly injured.

The driver was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, the department said.

Millersville Pike was closed at Schoolhouse Road and North Bausman Drive from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County police news