An East Hempfield Township road was temporarily closed following what was described as a “major" crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The three-vehicle crash occurred in the 1200 block of Landisville Road, near South Colebrook Road about two and a half miles northwest of East Petersburg at 3:37 p.m., a supervisor said.

Emergency responders arrived to find one person partially alert and trapped inside one of the vehicles, a dispatch report stated. However, no one was injured in the crash, the supervisor said.

A second dispatch report stated Landisville Road would be closed due to a “major" crash. Traffic police began directing motorists around the area.

It was not clear when the road reopened.