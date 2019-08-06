Lancaster city firefighters are investigating the cause of a Tuesday morning fire in the city.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Captain David Martin.

Two cats were in the house when the fire started, Martin said the condition of them is currently unknown.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at 335 Hazel Street.

Martin said most of the damage was in a back room.

It was unknown how many people lived at the house, but Martin said that the occupants do have another option for housing if need be.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County news: