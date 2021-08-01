Multiple people were injured at Spooky Nook Sports on Sunday afternoon after a sudden mass exodus of players and spectators from the building caused several people to be trampled, according to Diane Garber, a spokesperson with the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

Emergency units, including numerous firefighters and at least a dozen medic units, were called to the sports complex at 75 Champ Blvd. in East Hempfield Township at 2:26 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Garber said officers were initially dispatched to the sports complex for a report of shots fired, but there was no evidence of a handgun being fired, and no gunshot injuries were reported.

Police believe some sort of fight may have prompted the sudden exodus of players and spectators, which caused numerous people to be trampled, Garber said.

It's also possible that no crime occurred at all, Garber noted, but rather that someone caused a false alarm which led to chaos and panic.

“People heard whatever they heard and left the building in a chaotic manner,” she said.

Six people were transported to local hospitals with injuries sustained while evacuating the building, according to an East Hempfield Township police news release. Another six people were treated and released at the scene.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, Garber said.

Witness account

Reese Vanscoten, a 17-year-old Spooky Nook employee, said he didn’t witness the initial incident, but did see a mass of people running off the complex’s basketball court.

“I just heard someone yell ‘run’ and everyone was screaming,” he said. “There were hundreds of people running full speed straight at me.”

Vanscoten said he ducked inside a nearby kitchen, where he hid for about 20 minutes with several other employees. He was initially unsure exactly what had happened, but an employee’s walkie-talkie warned him and others of a potential active shooter and reports of gunfire.

“It was scary for me,” he said.

Footage of Spooky Nook alleged shooting pic.twitter.com/CB0UGusQz7 — Micah Cochran (@MicahCo49072380) August 1, 2021

It is not immediately clear how the fight started, who was involved, or if it occurred at all, Garber said. Mackenzie Bender, director of marketing for Spooky Nook Sports, said the complex's security staff is reviewing surveillance video footage with investigators.

Sunday marked the second day of the Marquee Nationals tournament hosted by Marquee Hoops, Bender said. The tournament featured teams from throughout the Northeast who were playing on courts throughout the complex.

Garber noted that the sports complex has armed security guards with check-in points in the parking lot and at entrances to the facility, but they don't search bags "unless there's a reason to search a bag." There is also signage at entrances letting people know what they can and can't bring into the venue.

Bender said staff members have not yet discussed what Sunday's incident means for the facility opening its doors Monday, adding that they first want to ensure staff members, players and spectators involved on Sunday are safe.

"The goal is to get back to normalcy as quickly and as safely as possible," she said.

Spooky Nook Sports has emergency protocols in place for mass exodus incidents that are regularly reviewed with employees, Bender said. She believes those plans worked Sunday afternoon.

"No one knows how you're going to handle this until you do," she said. "We put all the chess pieces on the board and hoped that we could execute it pretty cleanly and concisely, and I think that we did that today."