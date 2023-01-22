A father runs over his 4-year-old daughter after she falls from a tractor. A 72-year-old man flips his skid loader and is crushed beneath it. A 3-year-old girl falls from a horse-drawn cart and is run over by a tobacco wagon.

These tragedies are among the dozens of accidents that claimed lives on Lancaster County farms over the past decade.

Despite a decline in the number of farms in the county and ongoing efforts by community groups to improve farm safety, the rate of farm-related deaths has remained nearly constant over the last 20 years, with 37 deaths from 2003-12 and 36 deaths from 2013-22, according to data published by Penn State Extension and a review of LNP | LancasterOnline’s archive.

Statewide, farm deaths have declined only slightly over the years: There were 145 farm-related fatalities from 2005-09, compared to 141 from 2010-14 and 137 from 2015-19.

Lancaster County — Pennsylvania’s top agricultural producer — had more farm-related deaths in the last 20 years than any other county. It has seen anywhere from one to seven farm deaths a year since 2000. In 2022, four people, including two toddlers and a teenager, died in accidents on county farms.

Children are the most likely to die in farm-related accidents here. Children 5 or younger account for half of the 20 farm deaths covered by LNP | LancasterOnline since 2016; teenagers accounted for four other deaths.

Farm-related accidents affect the Anabaptist community in particular, including members of the Old Order Amish and Mennonite churches, which have long been tied to an agrarian lifestyle. Anabaptist communities accounted for 1 in 5 farm deaths in Pennsylvania from 2018-21, according to Penn State Extension. Amish children often begin working on farms as young teenagers.

Historically, farm accidents rarely resulted in criminal prosecution. However, since 2018, at least three adults have been charged with involuntary manslaughter or endangering the welfare of children following the deaths of children on Lancaster County farms.

Last March, Michael Stoltzfus, of Gordonville, was sentenced to one to two years in prison after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. Stoltzfus was operating a front-end loader with his 2-year-old daughter in his lap and his 4-year-old daughter, Rhoda, standing beside him in the cab. Stoltzfus told police Rhoda somehow got against the handle of the cab door and fell out. He was unable to stop the vehicle in time to prevent running over her.

Farm deaths in the county have remained constant despite a slight decline in the total number of farms. Lancaster had 185 fewer farms in 2017 than it did in 2002, a 3.5% decline, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s five-year census, and the total acreage of farmland declined by 4.3% in that period. The 2022 Census of Agriculture will be released in 2024.

The way forward

Eric Bradburn, the division chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, is among the community partners who have been advocating for farm safety. He would like to see the steady rate of farm deaths in the county start to decline.

“The number we want to achieve is zero,” Bradburn said. “It’s a continuous effort to try to improve.”

Several community groups are working to educate county residents about farm safety.

In 2015, Lancaster General Health partnered with Penn State Extension, Penn State Hershey Medical Center and the Pennsylvania Amish Safety Committee to design a hay-hole cover to protect people on farms from falling through the holes, which are used to drop hay to animals from the second story of a barn. A year after their distribution, Lancaster General Health saw a 35% drop in head trauma cases caused by hay-hole accidents, according to the hospital.

Lancaster General Health has also provided free Stop the Bleed training, which teaches bystanders how to prevent blood loss in an injured person, at schools and other community centers throughout the county.

Penn State Extension has hosted workshops of its own on farm safety, covering subjects such as preventing injuries from rollover and rotating machinery, said Leon Ressler, an educator on the extension’s Lancaster County agronomy team.

Lancaster General Health, in partnership with Safe Kids of Lancaster County, hosts an annual Farm and Family Safety Day to teach ways to reduce the risk of farm injuries, including Stop the Bleed, CPR and learning to contact emergency services. This year’s event will be held Feb. 25 from 8:30–10:30 a.m. at Witmer Fire Company in East Lampeter Township.