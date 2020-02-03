No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pennsylvania, state officials said Monday.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a prepared statement that the risk here remains low "at this time," and while the state is prepared to respond if anyone tests positive, Pennsylvania residents are much more likely to get the flu.

“Since October, there have been more than 45,000 diagnosed cases of flu and 33 deaths in Pennsylvania alone," Levine said. "Our friends and neighbors of Chinese descent are important members of our community and are not at an increased risk to spreading the coronavirus.”

“We deeply appreciate the Department of Health’s efforts to educate the commonwealth about the very real public health issue coronavirus presents, as well its commitment to combating misinformation about its origins,” said Mohan Seshadri, executive director of the governor’s advisory commission on Asian Pacific American affairs. “Too often, national security and public health crises have led to the demonization of particular groups of people, and we are committed to ensuring that that does not happen here. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow Americans and those in China fighting the virus, as well as with our Chinese American community members worried for their families.”

The department said anyone who has traveled to China in the last 14 days or had direct contact with someone who has, and feels sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing should seek medical care right away.

"Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms," it said.

The department also said the most accurate and timely information about coronavirus "is available through our website, health.pa.gov, and our Facebook and Twitter, as well as the CDC’s website and social media channels," encouraging people to monitor them.