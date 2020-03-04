There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, in Philadelphia, health officials said Wednesday afternoon.

One person is currently under investigation for coronavirus in Philadelphia as of Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.

To date, there are NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 4, 2020

The risk of infection from coronavirus to the average Philadelphian is very low, the health department said.

The health department recommends — "as is normal this time of year" — people wash their hands thoroughly, try not to touch their face, avoid contact with people who are sick, cover their cough or sneeze, and stay home when they are sick.