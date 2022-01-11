No charges will be filed in connection to a sudden mass exodus at Spooky Nook Sports last summer that left a dozen people injured after being trampled during the chaotic exit, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Though the panic began after multiple people described hearing someone yell that someone had a gun, none of the dozens of witnesses interviewed by police actually saw a firearm, Lt. Matthew Pohle said Tuesday.

“Numerous people claimed to have heard that someone had a gun, but no one could offer anything further to identify a particular person,” he said.

The investigation into the Aug. 1 mass exodus closed at the end of that month after a “large amount” of security footage was analyzed and investigators scoured the sprawling sports complex for evidence that a gun was fired, finding nothing, Pohle said.

It was not clear if police identified a person who started the panic by claiming someone had a gun. An email to Pohle for clarification late Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned.

Police noted at the time that it was possible the panic was started by someone causing a false alarm.

“People heard whatever they heard and left the building in a chaotic manner,” Diane Garber, an East Hempfield Township police spokesperson said at the time.

Twelve people were trampled after what appeared to be hundreds of players and spectators suddenly fled the sports complex at 75 Champ Boulevard in East Hempfield Township. Six of them were hospitalized, though none suffered life-threatening injuries.

The sports complex was hosting a basketball tournament at the time featuring teams from throughout the Northeast.