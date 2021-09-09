Two individuals were escorted out of a raucous Warwick school board meeting Tuesday night as a debate over masks ensued.

More than 200 people attended the meeting, and nearly two dozen residents addressed the board during the meeting’s public comment portion. The vast majority of residents spoke in favor of opposing the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s order requiring masks in schools and making masks optional for everyone.

On several occasions, school board President Michael Landis slammed his gavel onto the table and demanded the crowd be quiet in between speakers. The audience applauded and shouted after most anti-mask speakers.

During the meeting, two people were escorted out by Warwick School District police Chief John Schofield. He said both individuals cooperated and walked out with him peacefully. No charges were filed, according to Schofield and Lititz Borough police Chief Kerry Nye.

Regarding disturbances, school district spokesperson Jackie Yanchocik said, the school board public participation guidelines allow a request for any individual to leave the meeting when that person does not observe reasonable decorum, as well as request assistance of law enforcement to remove a disorderly person when his or her conduct interferes with the orderly progress of the meeting.

This makes three individuals escorted out of Warwick school board meetings in recent weeks. Another person was forced to leave at the Aug. 31 meeting. That individual was also not charged, Schofield said.

