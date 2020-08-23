For centuries, people have been charged with murder of missing victims, but the mistaken belief persists that such a key piece of evidence is necessary for conviction.

“I think because the body is so essential in a murder many people feel like it’s not possible to prosecute a murder without a body,” said former Washington, D.C., federal prosecutor Thomas A. (Tad) DiBiase. “Clearly many defendants feel the same way, hence many attempts to dispose of bodies.”

One mistaken reason could be a misunderstanding of a term in Latin, which is the language of law. The term is corpus delicti.

Literally, it translates to “body of the crime.” But it means evidence that a crime has been committed, not a human corpse.

One case highlighting the misunderstanding is that of George Haigh, an English serial killer who disposed of his victims in acid baths during the mid to late 1940s.

He was known as “The Acid Bath Killer.”

Considered arrogant and believing that without the bodies, he couldn’t be convicted, Haigh confessed. A jury found otherwise and he was hanged in August 1949.

One of the earliest — if not the earliest — such cases, which has been cited in appeals upholding more recent no-body convictions, involves a ship’s hand named Hindmarsh. In 1792, his conviction for beating his captain to death was upheld in English court.

Circumstantial evidence that he’d told another sailor he wanted to kill the captain, another sailor seeing him dump the body overboard and blood on the deck and Hindmarsh’s clothing was deemed sufficient.

Courts have ruled again and again that murderers shouldn’t be rewarded for doing a good clean-up.

In rejecting an appeal by Charles Manson in 1977 for the 1969 murder of Donald Shea, a California appeals court wrote: “The fact that a murderer may successfully dispose of the body of the victim does not entitle him to an acquittal. That is one form of success for which society has no reward.”

Later that year, Shea’s body was recovered.

