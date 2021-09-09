No arrest has been made in the case of a 65-year-old woman found dead last week in her New Holland home.
Nora Sánchez, who lived in the 300 block of East Main Street, was found dead in her home around 10 a.m. Sept. 1, the Lancaster County district attorney's office announced last week.
Police found Sánchez after responding to a call for a welfare check.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Sánchez died of strangulation and ruled the death a homicide.
Contacted Thursday, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said the case is still actively being investigated by New Holland police and her office. No homicide charges had been filed through New Holland District Judge Jonathan Heisse's office as of Thursday morning.
According to her obituary, Sánchez came to the United States from Colombia in the 1980s “and lived a quiet and reserved life in New Holland, PA, a place she loved greatly.”
A message left with a New Holland police detective was not returned by 12:45 p.m., Thursday.
Her death is the 10th homicide county police have investigated this year, according to newspaper records.