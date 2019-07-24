Pennsylvania’s latest measles outbreak appears to have passed.
A Lancaster County case confirmed on June 26 stands as the state’s most recent, and “there are no current cases of measles in which a person would be infectious,” Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email Tuesday.
The case was the county’s first since 2001 and, as LNP previously reported, the department said it was acquired outside Pennsylvania and there were no public exposures because the person self-isolated.
This year has brought many more U.S. cases of the dangerous contagious disease than any other since 1992, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The 2019 tally stands at 1,148 cases across 30 states, with current outbreaks in areas including parts of New York.
Pennsylvania had 13 confirmed cases with two outbreaks — related instances of at least three cases — according to Wardle.
One of the outbreaks was in the Pittsburgh area.
The other included the local case, plus four that happened earlier but were confirmed later.
According to the department, that outbreak is believed to have started with two people exposed while traveling internationally, passing to two Lancaster County residents who were in New York when they became ill and the person whose case was confirmed here June 26 was infected.
Officials always urge people to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated. They also say anyone who suspects they may have measles call the doctor first, so arrangements can be made to avoid potentially exposing others.
