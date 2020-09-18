A man who stole a gold diamond ring from a Lancaster city jeweler before driving away in a stolen vehicle earlier this month was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday, Lancaster city police said.

Reginald Ford, 42, of New Jersey, was identified as the man who walked into City Line Jewelers on North Prince Street around 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 and asked to see a gold ring with a diamond setting, valued at approximately $4,500, police said.

Ford looked at the ring for a short time and then ran from the store, police said. A person ran after him and caught up with him near a vehicle parked on West Orange Street.

Police said Ford pushed the person back, got into a white 2019 Nissan Versa with a Maryland registration and drove away.

Lancaster city police used surveillance video footage from the Lancaster Safety Coalition to identify the car, and found that it was also stolen earlier that day from an Enterprise location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Officers worked with investigators in Camden County, New Jersey, to identify Ford and learned that he was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 17, on unrelated charges in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, police said.

Ford is charged with felony counts of robbery, retail theft and receiving stolen property, police said. He is being held in New Jersey awaiting extradition back to Lancaster County.