A nine-week paving project is set to get underway on Route 772 (Mount Joy Road) in Rapho Township starting Sept. 15.

The 4.15-mile section of road extends from the Route 283 interchange to Hossler Road.

During construction, parts of the road will be a single lane with flaggers in place. From 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., both lanes will remain open.

The project includes repaving and replacing barriers on the bridge over Route 283. The majority of the work will take place at night. Work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 22.

Pennsy Supply of Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, is the contractor on the $2.5 million project.