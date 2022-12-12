Over the past 16 days, starting with a shooting at Prince of Subs on Nov. 28 up to a woman found dead in a home on Lime Street on Monday. Nine people have been shot; five have died.

Separately, in Columbia, Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, was shot and killed Nov. 30 as he sat in a car in the 200 block of North Second Street; another man was injured. Lewis died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Lancaster County coroner reported. Law enforcement officials have not said whether the incident was related to recent violence in Lancaster.

Here's a recap of the recent string of incidents in Lancaster city:

Prince of Subs shooting

Nov. 28, 147 S. Prince St. Two people were shot inside Prince of Subs restaurant. Luis Oscar Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster, was killed; security guard Chris Johnson of Lancaster was wounded. Sanchez was a father of two, with a third child on the way. The Lancaster County coroner reported that he was shot multiples times. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Body found in alley

Nov. 30, 300 block of South Marshall Street. Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster, died of a gunshot wound to the head. His body was found unresponsive around 11 a.m.

Ruby Street shooting

Dec. 9, Ruby and Fourth streets. James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, died of gunshot wounds to the body. A blood trail led to a home in the 400 block of Ruby Street where a boy, no age available, was found with gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

E. Liberty Street Shooting

On the evening of Dec. 11, a string of related incidents -- several rounds of gunfire and a police standoff -- left several people wounded. Police shut down several roads, and a shelter-in-place order was in effect during the standoff. Police had announced Monday night that the shooter was in custody before disclosing that the subject, identified as Derek Stewart, of Lancaster, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a Tuesday-morning press conference.

Dec. 11, 300 block of East Liberty Street. Two people were found around 8 p.m. with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dec. 11, backyard of 409 East Ross Street. Stewart, who police identified as the initial shooter during the Tuesday press conference, was found shot later in the evening and removed by a stretcher around 10:45 p.m. and taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Monday morning; police stated that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the press conference.

Police employed a drone over the yard after several hours of surrounding the home; Stewart was removed shortly after the drone's use.

Suspicious death on Lime

Dec. 12, 939 N. Lime St. Courtney Cooper, 35, was found dead when police did a welfare check; the death is being treated as suspicious. During the press conference on Tuesday related to the shootings on Liberty and Ross Streets, police stated that Cooper died of a gunshot wound and that there was a connection to Stewart.

