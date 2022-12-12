The windshield of a car is shattered in the 400 block of Ruby Street at the corner of Prangley Avenue in Lancaster city Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Police are investigating a fatal shooting of an adult male in the 400 block of Ruby either late Friday night or early Saturday.
Emergency medical personnel arrive at the intersection of North Plum Street and East Ross Street in Lancaster city Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Here's a recap of the recent string of incidents in Lancaster city:
Prince of Subs shooting
Nov. 28,147 S. Prince St. Two people were shot inside Prince of Subs restaurant. Luis Oscar Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster, was killed; security guard Chris Johnson of Lancaster was wounded. Sanchez was a father of two, with a third child on the way. The Lancaster County coroner reported that he was shot multiples times. No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Dec. 9, Ruby and Fourth streets. James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, died of gunshot wounds to the body. A blood trail led to a home in the 400 block of Ruby Street where a boy, no age available, was found with gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
This Honda CR-V parked on the 400 block of Ruby Street at Prangley Avenue in Lancaster city Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, was hit three times be gun fire during shooting Friday night. The car’s owner Nathan Sellers, who lives in the 400 block of Ruby Street, said his car was hit in the windshield, front and right headlight
Kati Gruber, left, and Nathan Sellers look over damage to Sellers’ car on the 400 block of Ruby Street at Prangley Avenue in Lancaster city Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Sellers confirmed that her car was hit three times during shooting near the intersection Friday night.
This is the intersection of Ruby Street and Prangley Avenue in Lancaster city Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Police are investigating a fatal shooting of an adult male in the 400 block of Ruby either late Friday night or early Saturday.
This is the intersection of Ruby Street and Prangley Avenue in Lancaster city Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. A shooting is reported to have occurred in the area of this intersection Friday night.
Dec. 11, 300 block of East Liberty Street. Two people were found around 8 p.m. with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dec. 11, backyard of 409 East Ross Street. Stewart, who police identified as the initial shooter during the Tuesday press conference, was found shot later in the evening and removed by a stretcher around 10:45 p.m. and taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Monday morning; police stated that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the press conference.
Police employed a drone over the yard after several hours of surrounding the home; Stewart was removed shortly after the drone's use.
Dec. 12, 939 N. Lime St. Courtney Cooper, 35, was found dead when police did a welfare check; the death is being treated as suspicious. During the press conference on Tuesday related to the shootings on Liberty and Ross Streets, police stated that Cooper died of a gunshot wound and that there was a connection to Stewart.