Nighttime lane closures on the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River will continue through next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Lane restrictions will be in place nightly Monday through Friday as workers continue to install strain gauges, which measure how weight and movement cause stress on the bridge.

The right lane and shoulder will be closed while work takes place in both eastbound and westbound directions, PennDOT said. The left lane will remain open. Only one direction will have lane restrictions at a time.

Officially known as the Wright’s Ferry Bridge, the 5,640-foot span connects Columbia Borough and Hellam Township in York County and sees an average of 46,000 vehicles each day. The bridge was built in 1972 and received a fair rating in its most recent inspection, according to PennDOT.