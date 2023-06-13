Nighttime traffic on Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township could be delayed this week as workers install pipes as part of an ongoing project to widen the road.

Flaggers will be in place on Centerville Road just south of Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly tonight through Thursday. Work could possibly continue Friday night, the state Department of Transportation said.

Drivers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.