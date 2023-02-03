The Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River will have nighttime lane restrictions next week so workers can install strain gauges.

Lane restrictions are scheduled to be in place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly from Monday through Thursday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Workers will be installing gauges to measure how weight and movement cause stress on the bridge.

The right lane and shoulder will be closed while work takes place in both eastbound and westbound directions. The left lane will remain open. Only one direction will have lane restrictions at a time.

Officially known as the Wright’s Ferry Bridge, the 5,640-foot span connects Columbia Borough and Hellam Township in York County. The bridge was built in 1972 and received a fair rating in its most recent inspection, according to PennDOT. An average of 46,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day.