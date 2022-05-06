Road crews on Wednesday will begin a two-week paving job of a 2.25-mile stretch of Route 772 in Mount Joy Borough, as well as Mount Joy and Rapho townships, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work will take place at night between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., PennDOT said. During the work, traffic will be restricted to one lane, which could cause some travel delays, the state agency said.

The project includes milling, paving and drainage improvements beginning at Route 230 in Mount Joy to Route 283 in Rapho Township, PennDOT said.

The main contractor for the $1.3 million project is New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., based in New Enterprise.

More information on PennDOT projects in Lancaster County is available at the agency's website for District 8.