This story is breaking and will be updated.

Update 11:22 p.m.

Mayor Danene Sorace issued a statement via Twitter. Click on the tweet to read the whole thread.

STATEMENT FROM MAYOR SORACE: This has been a heartbreaking day for our city. I grieve for the loss of life and know that there are more questions to be answered as the investigation continues. 1/4 — City of Lancaster (@cityoflancpa) September 14, 2020

Update 11:08 p.m.

Lancaster police have released the body camera footage and additional information about the case. Watch the video and read more here. Viewer discretion advised.

Update 10:40 p.m.

Update 10:02 p.m.

The victim has been identified. The Lancaster County District Attorney's office has identified the man as 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz. Read more here.

Update 9:46 p.m.

Most of the police presence near the crime scene has dissipated and the crime scene tape has been removed.

Update 9:45 p.m.

Heather Rynier, 36, who lives near Laurel and Union streets, said she was one of the first people there and saw the man dead in the street outside his home. She knew who he was from the neighborhood, but did not know him by name.

“I was in the house and heard the gunshots and I ran directly out. I heard a siren right away. I ran out because it was too close, so I ran out and ran straight up to the street. I heard his mother cry ‘you shot my son’ ... I got about a foot away from him and I saw him not breathing. Then the cop pushed me away.”

She said she saw four bullet holes in the man’s chest. She did not see any weapon near him.

Police would not confirm how many times the man had been shot.

Update 9:43 p.m.

Update 9:31 p.m.

Can’t get a picture, but with my binoculars I can see that there is an officer on top of the police station with a rifle — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Update 9:07 p.m.

Protest in front of Lancaster police station over police shooting earlier this evening https://t.co/CX9MsijXHb — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Lancaster city police assembling in riot gear behind police station on Chestnut Street pic.twitter.com/um5udsYLx3 — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Update 8:43 p.m.

Around 8:35 p.m. the man’s body was placed into a coroner’s van and taken away. The man's body stayed on the sidewalk for four hours before being removed.

Update 8:32 p.m.

Update 8:17 p.m.

Several people are protesting outside the Lancaster city police station on West Chestnut Street.

Reporters from LNP | LancasterOnline are on the scene.

Protesters blocking Chestnut Street at Prince Street after police involved shooting in Lancaster city. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/ThtqsxXjF1 — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) September 14, 2020

Update 7:48 p.m.

In the intersection of Union and Laurel streets in Lancaster city, not far from where the shooting happened, windows of two state police SUVs were smashed.

Dozens of people and numerous police officers are also in the intersection.

Original reporting:

Police have shot and killed a man after a domestic disturbance on Sunday, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Officers were dispatched at 4:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Laurel Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Details about how the shooting happened weren't released, but police said preliminary information indicates "the man was reportedly armed with a knife at the time of the shooting."

The man has not yet been identified.

"The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and their investigators have been notified and are responding to assume the lead in the investigation," according to police.

Lancaster police chief Jarrad Berkihiser said the shooting was captured on an officer's body camera, and the footage has been turned over to the district attorney's office.

While the district attorney's office conducts a criminal investigation, Berkihiser said his department will conduct an administrative personnel investigation "to make sure policy and training and use of force was properly followed and established."

Berkihiser also said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, per the department's policy.

"Any loss of life, regardless of how it happened, is devastating," he said. "It's devastating for everybody involved. It's devastating for our police department, the families and our community."

Our office is investigation a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on Laurel Street in Lancaster city.Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance involving a person with a knife. (1/) pic.twitter.com/8WMmifI0RK — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) September 13, 2020

A person's body was visible on the ground for more than two hours outside of home in the 300 block of Laurel Street, near Fremont Street.

Police from several county municipalities were on the scene, including Manheim Borough and Mount Joy police.

Crowds of people gathered at the scene, and many voiced their anger toward officers guarding the scene. Berkihiser called for the community to remain peaceful as the investigations proceed.

