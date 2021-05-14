If you’ve ever wanted to impress your coworkers by showing up to work on a bicycle, next week the Red Rose Transit Authority will be offering an ace in the hole: A free bus ride.

From Monday to Friday next week, anyone with a bike can hitch it to racks at the front of any RRTA bus, and their fare will be waived, the transportation authority announced this week. It also will accept adult, non-motorized scooters as part of the promotion.

The promotion coincides with National Bike to Work Week, which fittingly falls in the middle of National Bike Month.

Riders are still required to wear face masks on RRTA buses, and bus routes are running on their normal schedules, an RRTA press release said.

According to the bike advocacy group League of American Bicyclists, biking to work is on the rise in Pennsylvania and nationally.

Just over half-a-percent of commuters in Pennsylvania biked to work in 2017, according an American League of Bicyclists report, but that is still a 79% increase from 2006.