News and notes from Friday's L-L League football media day [notebook]

The high school football season is about a week old already.

Teams began heat acclimatization practices earlier this. Pads will be strapped on next week followed by scrimmages before the 2019 campaign officially kicks off Aug. 23.

Some details and expectations were revealed by Lancaster-Lebanon League players and coaches at Friday’s L-L football media day held at Enck’s Catering in Manheim. Here’s some notable items from the event:

- Manheim Central alum and former Pittsburgh Steelers’ fullback Dan Kreider will be joining the coaching staff at Penn Manor under fifth-year Comets’ boss John Brubaker, who coached Kreider back in his playing days with the Barons.

- Warwick rising senior wide receiver Trey Glass, who suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the 2018 campaign, has fully recovered and again expected to a key to the Warriors’ offense.

- Did you know? Football runs deep in the genes of the family of Manheim Township rising senior tight end/d-end Ben Mann. His grandfather, Chuck Mercein, played for the Green Bay Packers in the storied Ice Bowl in 1967.

- Conestoga Valley is sticking with its 4-3 defensive setup. But the Buckskins’ have a new d-coordinator in Jay Ridinger, who is well known from his playing days at Manheim Township and Franklin & Marshall College. This is believed to be the first coordinator gig for Ridinger, who has previously served as an assistant coach at multiple L-L programs in recent years.

- Charlie Skehan, a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three all-star linebacker last season with Lancaster Catholic, has transferred out of state to South Carolina.

- Lebanon quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez and Cedar Crest quarterback Chris Danz both participated in the well-known Manning Passing Academy in June. Among many providing instruction to the attendees were Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Georgia QB Jake Fromm and Oregon QB Justin Herbert.

- Octorara will enter its second year in the L-L League aiming to improve on last year’s two-win campaign. Said Braves’ coach Jed King, ““We wanted to be in every game. We lost three close ones. We don’t want to do that this year. You want to win the game for sure. It’s going to take a different focus and doing more than what we did last year.”

- Jeff Werner is the new head coach at Pequea Valley after spending the last 33 years as an assistant at multiple levels at Cocalico and Ephrata: “I’m pretty excited about it. ...I had opportunities to move up. But the main reason I stayed down was because I just like working and developing kids. I got a lot of gratification from that. This job came up. So I said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”