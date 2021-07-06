A New York man is wanted for starting the fire that displaced two people in April at the Kensington Club Apartments in Lancaster Township, according to Manheim Township police.

Husani A. Laviscount, 33, of Queens, New York, is accused of breaking into an apartment on April 25 around 8 p.m. and intentionally setting it on fire, police said. That fire then spread to five other apartments.

Police said eight people were inside when the fire started.

Laviscount is charged with arson, burglary, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

Anyone with information on Laviscount's whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-569-6401. Tips can also be submitted via CrimeWatch.

The fire was at least the seventh fire in the past four years, according to newspaper records.

In March 2021, an ember from a brush fire ignited dry debris on the roof of on of the apartment buildings.

In November 2020, eight people were displaced after a kitchen fire broke out in a kitchen of one of the apartments.

In December 2019, more than 30 people were displaced from a fire in the apartment building.

In October 2018, a heater caught fire in a residence on the third floor of one of the apartment buildings.

In March 2018, a fire caused $1.2 million in damages and displaced a couple dozen people.

In March 2017, a kitchen fire resulted in one person being hospitalized.