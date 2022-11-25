A New York man stole more than $130,000 in diesel fuel from an East Cocalico Township gas station, according to police.

Police charged Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, of Corona, New York, on Sept. 22 with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking.

Between July and September, Payamps-Valerio “manipulated the gas pumps” at Redner's Market in the 1300 block of North Reading Road, which enabled him to pump thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into a large storage container in the back of his van, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department. Police estimated the total value of the fuel to be $138,600.

Payamps-Valerio turned himself in when he learned that police issued a warrant for his arrest. District Judge Clark Bearinger arraigned Payamps-Valerio on Nov. 15 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 30.

Payamps-Valerio is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.