A New York man was arrested at an East Lampeter Township motel on Saturday and charged with multiple child sex crimes after assaulting a young girl and documenting the act, according to the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Mirza Ahmed, 28, of Queens, N.Y., was charged with two counts of statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of corruption of minors, one counts of filming sexual acts with a person less than 18 years old and one count of dissemination of photographs of a person less than 18 years old following an “extensive investigation,” police said.

Ahmed met a 13-year-old girl on social media and traveled from New York to Columbia to meet her for sex on at least two different occasions in November and December of 2020 at a motel in the 2400 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said. A second girl, 14, was present for the second assault.

Ahmed took pictures and videos of the assault, police said.

Ahmed may have spoken with other minors online or in-person, police said. Anyone who had contact with Ahmed is encouraged to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Ahmed was arraigned and incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of a $1 million bail which has since been posted, police said.