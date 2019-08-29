A New York man who bought two cars from Manheim Auto Auction in 2018 was arrested for theft by deception for using an account that had insufficient funds during his purchase of $103,780, according to police.

Gennadiy Borodin, 72, of Fresh Meadows, New York, was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant in New York when he was returning back to the U.S., police said.

In March 2018, Borodin bought two cars online through Manheim Auto Auction -- a 2014 Nissan GT-R and a 2015 Lexus GX 470 -- and picked up the titles over-the-counter less than four hours later, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Five days after the purchase, Manheim Auto Auction was notified that the account had insufficient funds, according to police. The account had a negative balance.

From April 4 to April 26, 2018, Manheim Auto Auction representatives sent more than 10 texts, phone calls and emails to Borodin to no avail, police said.

Borodin sold the two cars to another man in Florida for $500 per car on April 10, 2018, according to the affidavit.

The man, who police later found out was Borodin's roommate in New York, claimed he didn't buy the cars from Borodin and had traded in a motor-home for the cars, according to the affidavit.

Borodin is in Lancaster County Prison on unsecured $50,000 bail.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County crime news: