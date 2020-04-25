Funeral homes in New York state continue to be overwhelmed as the death toll there from COVID-19 rises on a daily basis.

More than 16,000 people have died there as of Friday, according to the state’s health department. More than 11,500 of those deaths were in New York City.

Things are so bad that one funeral director there has turned to a Lancaster County funeral home for help with cremations.

“I could tell in his tone of voice that he was just frantic,” said Chad Snyder, supervisor and funeral director at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory, who took an early April call from Matthew Fiorillo. “I never really heard him talk the way he did. He was nervous and frantic at the same time.”

‘We’re completely overrun’

Fiorillo is president and owner Ballard-Durand Funeral & Cremation Services, which has two locations in Westchester County, just north of New York City.

“We’re completely overrun and inundated,” Fiorillo said. “Families that were choosing cremation were having to wait a month until they received their loved one's ashes back.”

Unlike in Pennsylvania, funeral homes in New York aren’t allowed to own their own crematoriums, so they get service at one of the 50 crematories in the state, only five of which are in New York City.

Fiorillo said he initially sent some bodies to Connecticut for cremations, until that service got backed up. Eventually, he reached out to Snyder.

Fiorillo and Snyder, who know each other through Preferred Funeral Directors International, quickly made a plan for cremations to be done in Lancaster County for some families arranging funerals through Ballard-Durand.

A Ballard-Durand employee driving a specialized van with four bodies first made the 3½-hour, nearly 200-mile trip from Westchester County to the Snyder crematory along Lititz Pike in Manheim Township on April 15. A week later, the van returned to Manheim Township, dropping off eight more bodies and picking up the cremated remains of the four dropped off the week before.

Weekly trips expected to continue

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Fiorillo said he expects the weekly trips to continue “until the pandemic releases its grip on us and things can start to return to normal here.”

He said the families are told the cremations are taking place in Lancaster County but aren’t charged extra because of the additional transportation costs. He’s just grateful to have found a creative solution to an overwhelming problem.

“I’m able to help my families, and help myself,” he said.

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes, which has five locations in Lancaster County, operates one of only a handful of crematories here; the others said they have not been doing cremations for funeral homes in New York.

Chad Snyder, who owns and operates the funeral home with his father Chip, noted they recently added extra capacity at their Manheim Township location, saying he’s happy some of that is being used to help people dealing with the death of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.

“I couldn’t imagine telling a family we couldn’t cremate their loved one for a month,” he said.

What to read next