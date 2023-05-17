A youth basketball coach from New York was charged Monday with harassment for a confrontation that occurred during a tournament at the Spooky Nook sports complex in late April.

Brian Mark King, 31, of Jamaica, New York, was charged in East Hempfield Township with intent to harass, annoy or harm another, according to a court document. King faces fines and court costs of $368.25.

The victim is listed as Jon P. Baker Jr., 32, of Reading.

The incident happened on April 29 during a game held as part of the Hoop Group’s Jam Fest tournament. Over that weekend, 400 teams of teenage boys played hundreds of basketball games over Spooky Nook’s 30 courts.

During a timeout in a 16-and-under game between Team Attack of Loudoun, Virgina and the Pro Level Titans of New York City, a referee and the Titans’ coach engaged in a confrontation, which was captured on a video taken by a mother of a Team Attack player.

King, the Titans’ coach, shoved Baker, who was refereeing the game. Baker then went into a boxing stance. The video shows King kicking at Baker, after which the two moved across the court in fighting stances. Another referee stepped between them, and the two were eventually escorted from the court.

King’s team forfeited the game and was removed from the tournament. The East Hempfield Police Department announced soon after that it was investigating the incident.

Efforts to reach King and Baker were unsuccessful.