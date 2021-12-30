Editor's Note: This story was initially published in 2015.

If you're like many people in Lancaster County who are either of Pennsylvania Dutch background or have adopted its culinary custom, you'll be digging into pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day.

Why?

For luck.

A symbolic explanation is that pigs root forward for their food, which symbolizes moving ahead into the new year, according to Don Yoder, a University of Pennsylvania professor emeritus and a founder of the defunct Pennsylvania Folklife Society.

(You don't eat chicken or turkey with your kraut for New Years because fowl scratch backwards for their food.)

According to food historian and cookbook author William Woys Weaver, the folk saying “The boar roots forward, the rooster scratches backward” preserves the ancient Gaulish or Celtic idea that an offering to Lugh, the god of creativity and good luck, “would insure a plentiful harvest in the coming year.

“Call it pork sacrifice if you want,” Weaver said.

The pre-Christian idea was adopted by Germans, he said.

Adds Tom Gerhart, president of the Pennsylvania German Society: “The first thing you have to remember, a lot of people don't think about this, we're a superstitious people.”

But why pork and sauerkraut, and not, say, steak and sauerkraut or steak and another food?

Pork and sauerkraut has long been a favored dish of the Pennsylvania Dutch, according to Yoder.

Sauerkraut is a festive dish and would also have been eaten with turkey for Christmas, he said.

“I call (sauerkraut) the national dish of the Pennsylvania Dutch,” he said in a recent phone interview from his Devon, Chester County, home.

In his book, “Sauerkraut Yankees — Pennsylvania Dutch Foods and Foodways,” Weaver writes of the fermented cabbage dish:

“... sauerkraut is so intermeshed with the Pennsylvania Dutch ethnic identity that it always appears anytime Pennsylvania Dutch foods are specifically called for.”

And the Pennsylvania Dutch have long been associated with pork, as were their ancestors in Europe.

Yoder said their ancestors raised pigs because they didn’t own much land. Unlike grazing animals such as cows, pigs don’t need much land to live on.

And because very little of the pig was wasted, it was a very practical food, he said.

Butchering often took place around Christmas, so fresh meat was available, Weaver said.

The evolution of sauerkraut

Sauerkraut was also a cold-weather food in the 19th century, so it would have been an obvious item to pair with pork for New Years.

In time, the meal evolved into a custom and tradition, Gerhart said.

The transformation evolved over generations when people’s worldview was smaller, Gerhart said. Travel was limited before the 20th century, so people associated with fewer people than they now do and many of the distractions of the modern world hadn’t been invented.

“There’s a fine line with what they call tradition and superstition, and pork and sauerkraut is somewhere in between,” he said.