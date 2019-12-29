Billy Hathaway, of Allentown, roller skates at Ephrata Borough Skatepark, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Saturday's weather was clear and calm, with a high in the mid-50s, sparking many folks into outdoor activities.
Jarrett Wallace, 37, of Reading, center, and his friend, Billy Hathaway, of Allentown, roller skate at Ephrata Borough Skatepark, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Saturday's weather was clear and calm, with a high in the mid-50s, sparking many folks into outdoor activities.
Jarrett Wallace, 37, of Reading, roller skates at Ephrata Borough Skatepark, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Saturday's weather was clear and calm, with a high in the mid-50s, sparking many folks into outdoor activities.