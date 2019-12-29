Saturday's high temps in the mid-50s, paired with dry weather, urged many people to get outside, weather that was rollerblading or going for a motorcycle ride.

The mild weather is expected to stick around heading into the new year, but rain is in the forecast.

Leading up to New Year's Eve, Lancaster County is expected to get around a quarter-inch to an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Sunday, there's a 70% chance of rain in the morning and afternoon, and a 100% chance of rain Sunday night.

The rain will stick around until Tuesday, NWS said.

Temperatures are expected to be around the high-40s and into the mid-50s through Tuesday.

New Year's Day will be a high of 41, before temps creep back into the high-40s.

Wednesday is also expected to be the lowest temp of the week, with a low of 26.