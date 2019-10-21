Lancaster will be putting on its holiday best this year, with 550 brand-new wreaths going up in and around downtown.

City Parks & Recreation Department staff began hanging the wreaths Monday. They were purchased by the group LEADS, Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success, and feature bright red ribbons and LED lights.

“I think they’re really going to look great,” LEADS President Joel Henry said.

Each year, the wreaths replace the hanging flower baskets, also a LEADS initiative, that can be seen on light poles from spring through fall.

Two wreaths go on each pole, and about 45 poles have been added to the mix, Henry said.

Because of that, and because the wreaths are new, the city decided to be on the safe side and start installation early, spokeswoman Amber Strazzo said. It’ll take a few weeks to get them all placed, she said.

The wreaths cost about $50,000 in all, paid for through donations, Henry said.

Some of the old wreaths were donated to other organizations, while the majority went to new owners via a city auction held earlier this year, he said.