Pennsylvania is making more than $40 million in grant money available to eligible residents struggling to pay their water bills.

In Lancaster County, some of the funds could help more than 1,000 city water bureau customers with past-due balances.

The state Department of Human Services launched the application process for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program today.

The temporary emergency grant program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is part of the nation’s response to families experiencing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible applicants can receive one grant for their drinking water service and one grant for their wastewater service, up to $2,500 each. The grants, which are issued directly to the water service provider, do not have to be repaid.

The state received approximately $43.2 million to help low-income families who have overdue water bills, had their service terminated, or received a notice indicating that their water service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

Lancaster city communications manager Amber Strazzo said the program could potentially benefit 1,115 of the city’s water bureau’s customers. She said that includes customers with a balance of $100 or more that is at least 30 days past due.

Water assistance program The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program offers eligible Pennsylvania residents crisis grants to help them pay overdue water bills. Eligible crisis situations • Past-due water bills • Termination of utility service • Received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days How to apply • www.compass.state.pa.us • Call Statewide Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 (hearing impaired can call PA Relay at 711) • Pick up an application from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Lancaster County Assistance Office at 832 Manor St. in Lancaster city. Eligibility • You rent or own your home • You have an overdue water bill you are responsible for paying • Your household meets income guidelines • Your water provider must participate in the program Source: Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

The water bureau filed a proposed 21.2% rate hike for its suburban residential customers with the state Public Utility Commission in September 2021 to help pay for $104.3 million of upgrades to its system. If the request is approved in full, the system’s average suburban residential customer using 13,600 gallons of water per quarter would see their quarterly bill increase from $77.70 to $94.14.

Applications for the program are available online at www.compass.state.pa.us, by phone at 877-395-8930 and at the Lancaster County Assistance Office at 832 Manor St. in Lancaster city.

State Department of Human Services acting secretary Meg Snead urged residents at risk of having their drinking water or wastewater services interrupted to apply as soon as possible.

“Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe are important to our daily lives and a family’s ongoing health and well-being,” Snead said in a press release.

The grant program will remain open as long as funding is available, according to a Department of Human Services spokesperson.