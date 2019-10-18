An award-winning mural at Water Street Mission overlooking Culliton Park in southwest Lancaster has been reborn.
Photographer Osmyn Oree and artist Salina Almanzar collaborated with local residents on a new set of portraits for “This Neighborhood Is ...” They were installed earlier this month on the high brick wall overlooking the park.
A mural on the windows at the Water Street Mission overlooking Culliton Park on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
After discussions with Water Street Mission and the SoWe neighborhood group, the project team modified the materials and installation process. This time, the portraits are intended to remain three to five years.
Through the art, a wall previously seen as a literal barrier “is now a space of gathering and showcasing the power in community,” Almanzar said.
Funding for both versions of the mural came from the Lancaster County Community Foundation and from the city’s Stormwater Management Fund. In-kind contributions of materials and equipment came from the mission, Two Dudes Painting and Rental World.