A mural on the Water Street Mission wall overlooking Culliton Park on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

An award-winning mural at Water Street Mission overlooking Culliton Park in southwest Lancaster has been reborn.

Photographer Osmyn Oree and artist Salina Almanzar collaborated with local residents on a new set of portraits for “This Neighborhood Is ...” They were installed earlier this month on the high brick wall overlooking the park.

The previous version was created last year as a temporary project. The national nonprofit Americans for the Arts named it one of the United States’ 50 most outstanding public artworks of 2018.

It proved to be popular in the neighborhood, too, and thus acted as a stepping stone, Almanzar said: This time, many more people wanted to participate.

After discussions with Water Street Mission and the SoWe neighborhood group, the project team modified the materials and installation process. This time, the portraits are intended to remain three to five years.

Through the art, a wall previously seen as a literal barrier “is now a space of gathering and showcasing the power in community,” Almanzar said.

Funding for both versions of the mural came from the Lancaster County Community Foundation and from the city’s Stormwater Management Fund. In-kind contributions of materials and equipment came from the mission, Two Dudes Painting and Rental World.