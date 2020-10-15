The rate of job losses for Lancaster County residents has leveled off in recent weeks, settling within striking distance of the pre-pandemic norm.

Last week 265 Lancaster County residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, a number that puts the three-week average for new jobless claims at 261, according to weekly figures from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

In February, new jobless claims in Lancaster County averaged around 200 before peaking at 15,700 in early April as lockdowns and restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 forced companies to lay off workers.

“The leveling off of new jobless claims is a good sign. It suggests employers have ‘stabilized’ the worker component of their business operations in this COVID environment,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

“If this level continues, we will shift focus to better understanding who has been left behind in this COVID labor market and what do we need to do to bring them back into the workforce,” she said.

In Lancaster County, the board’s statistics also show that overall joblessness is also on the decline.

Some 15,513 Lancaster County residents filed continuing claims for unemployment for the week ending Oct. 3, which was the most recent data available from the board. Such claims dropped 2% from the previous week and continue a downward trend since late June when they topped 32,000.

“Unemployment claims in Lancaster County showed strong and steady decline through September, and we are watching to see if October extends this progress. If it does, it will signal the labor market may not act as a strong headwind to the county’s economic recovery,” Young said.

Statewide, initial jobless filings have been dropping steadily since their peak of 374,000 in late March, although they edged up 2% last week to 20,251.

Nationally, new jobless claims have been creeping back up over the last two months, rising 6% last week to 898,000, the highest level since late August. The new jobless claimed peaked nationally near 7 million in March. After easing from that high point, new weekly claims had been coming in in between 800,000 and 900,000 for more than a month.

The national data does not include fresh figures for California, which has temporarily stopped accepting new unemployment applications to address a huge processing backlog and weed out fraud. Instead, the report incorporated the last weekly figures available.

The New York Times contributed to this report.