A former East Petersburg man sentenced to death for the 1997 killing of a York County woman who was to testify against him in a sexual assault case has been granted a new trial.

Kevin Dowling, 63, was convicted, in part, on testimony by a woman who said she saw him in a shopping center parking lot shortly before Jennifer Myers was shot in her art gallery.

The witness, Sandra Eller, testified that she saw Dowling around 11:20 or 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, 1997.

However, her receipt for shopping at a grocery store put her there at 10:50 a.m. At that time, Dowling was at Muddy Run Recreation Lake in Lancaster County, Lebanon County Senior Judge Robert J. Eby found.

At trial, Pennsylvania State Trooper William Mowrey testified the cash register’s time was inaccurate.

However, experts for both Dowling and the Commonwealth now agree the cash register’s time was in fact accurate, according to Eby’s Feb. 22 opinion.

Eby found Dowling’s trial counsel was ineffective for not investigating whether the cash register’s time was accurate.

Eby also found the prosecution failed to turn over the receipt rolls to the defense and that Mowrey’s opinion about the register’s time being inaccurate was false.

“The jury at (Dowling’s) trial was provided with false uncontested incorrect and erroneous evidence by Trooper Mowrey, bolstering Eller’s mistaken identification of (Dowling), instead of evidence that (Dowling) could not have been the man Eller identified outside of Kennie’s Market that morning since he was, by the Commonwealth’s own evidence, still at Muddy Run Lake at 10:50 a.m. that morning,” Eby wrote in his 31-page opinion.

The state Attorney General’s office, which is representing the state, said it intends to appeal Eby’s ruling. Messages left for Dowling’s trial attorney and the former York County prosecutor at Dowling’s trial were not immediately returned.