Yanina Marti-Ramirez de Arellano has been offering telehealth services to help people overcome symptoms of depression, anxiety and other trauma-induced conditions since April.

On Tuesday, July 5, the 42-year-old certified bilingual play and trauma therapist will be able to help her patients face-to-face when the Encanto Wellness Center opens at 255 Butler Ave., Suite 301, in Manheim Township.

Marti-Ramirez de Arellano is certified by the Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing International Association to perform EMDR therapy, a form of psychotherapy that helps to treat long-lasting psychological disorders, anxiety, or PTSD resulting from trauma.

“There are similar places out there, but they don’t necessarily offer these services together and in both languages,” she said. “I learned a lot from the places I worked at in the past; however, I was working under someone else’s vision, not mine. I opened Encanto because I knew from experience what services I wanted to offer.”

Marti-Ramirez de Arellano recalls growing up in Puerto Rico with a keen awareness of the need to help others, especially her siblings.

“I am one of nine siblings who grew up in church, but my parents divorced when I was 13 and I somehow became the caregiver for my younger siblings,” she said. “It was difficult for me because my mother later moved to the U.S. while I stayed in Puerto Rico trying to figure out life on my own.”

She said her commitment as an adult to caring for and treating people as a certified bilingual play and trauma therapist is related to those early experiences.

Her vision, Marti-Ramirez de Arellano said, is to provide a customized approach to each person’s need and in their own language.

“We spend time explaining and preparing the client for the therapy and all its phases,” she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marti-Ramirez de Arellano worked with health care providers, both locally and in other areas in Pennsylvania, who were experiencing stress and anxiety because of their work.

“Nurses and doctors were coming to me because of their level of anxiety as they worked with patients who had COVID,” she said. “These doctors and nurses never stopped working during that time and were experiencing a lot of stress and anxiety themselves.”

There was simple trauma as well as complex trauma cases, Marti-Ramirez de Arellano said.

“Some were anxious about how to feed their families during the shutdown,” she said. “Others were as complex as someone who had been raped and then experience multiple traumas.”

The center, which will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, features a playroom for play therapy that includes sensory games and toys, arts and crafts, pretend play and therapeutic hands-on activities designed to stimulate creativity, imagination, self-expression, and trust.

For more information, call 717-340-2204.