A new traffic pattern will greet motorists traveling over the Route 230 bridge near Musser Road in Mount Joy Township beginning April 15.

The 84-year-old bridge is being replaced as part of a $2.9 million project that includes replacing a second bridge in East Donegal Township. The 26-foot-long span is in poor condition, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

As part of the Route 230 bridge project, traffic will be moved from the south side of the road to the north side, with a 10.5-foot lane maintained in each direction. There will be no center turn lane.

An average of nearly 9,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, according to a PennDOT.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corp. of New Cumberland was awarded the contract for both projects.