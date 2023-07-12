New temporary traffic lights are coming to Route 772, also known as West High Street, in Manheim Borough next week for a bridge replacement project.

Contractors will activate the new signals on or soon after Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation. The signals will be in place until spring 2024 so crews can replace a bridge between South Snyder Street and Meadow Lane.

Flaggers have been providing traffic control on the bridge since the project began in late April.

The $3.5 million project to replace the bridge carrying Route 772 over Rife Run is scheduled to be fully completed in August 2024. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.

The current bridge dates to 1948, is rated in poor condition, and has a posted weight limit. 10,496 vehicles cross the bridge each day, according to PennDOT data.