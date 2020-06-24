Tomas Hanna, an education executive from Philadelphia who says he wants the Coatesville Area School District to be “a district of first choice, not last resort,” will be the district’s new superintendent July 1.

Board member Thomas Keech said during a remote June 18 meeting the community wanted a new superintendent with experience and that Hanna, chosen after a rigorous search, “checks off all the boxes.”

Hanna currently commutes to his job as chief human capital officer for the New York City School District. In a talk on YouTube, Hanna said his 31-year tenure in education has included work as a bilingual teacher, principal and education executive.

District spokesperson Beth Trapani said Coatesville will not post Hanna’s resume or contract until he begins work July 1. During the meeting board members said Hanna was hired at a $220,000 salary and has a four-year contract with the district through June 30, 2024.

Hanna will work this summer with Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap Jr., who has been at the helm of the 6,024-student, financially challenged district since last August, when former Superintendent Cathy Tashner left.

Audra Ritter, president of the teachers union — Coatesville Area Teachers Association — thanked Dunlap for doing all he did to “right the wrongs and mend the fences.”

Board member Henry Assetto said what Dunlap and Interim Business Manager Chuck Linderman accomplished in the past year — putting in place programs to attract charter school students back to the district and presenting a 2020-21 budget with no tax increase — was “nothing short of a miracle taking place in our district.”

The school board also met June 23, and in a controversial move, eliminated a director of special education, two assistant principals and three secretaries. Overseeing the district’s special education program and its 1,468 special education students will now be the job of a director of pupil services.

While about a dozen citizens and two board members expressed concern about the move, Dunlap and board members said the right candidate can handle the job and cutting positions was fiscally necessary.

Other business

Student athletes and band musicians who have been shut out of activities during the pandemic will be able to take to their fields for practice on July 6 following board approval of a health and safety plan written by Brian Chenger, director of athletics and activities. Students will return to sports and band practice outdoors in small groups, with safety measures in place.

The school board approved a maintenance contract with GCA Services and a custodial services contract with ABM Industry Groups LLC without disclosing the costs. The contracts were listed as confidential on the agenda.

Citizen Dawn Barringer complained about the board’s practice of keeping confidential many contracts to be approved during meetings, saying this leads to “speculation rather than understanding” and “is in no way in the spirit of community engagement and transparency.”

In other business, the school board approved Michelle Kelly as board treasurer for a one-year term beginning July 1.