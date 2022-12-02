Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s trash incinerators will be subject to new emissions controls starting next month, after state officials finalized new rules on how much pollution can be released from waste-to-energy facilities.

In November, environmental advocates hailed the move from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to force waste-to-energy plants to emit less nitrogen oxide, a chemical compound scientists have tied to smog and health problems including asthma.

“The incinerator industry has long benefitted from outdated air pollution limits that are far too high when technical assessments show that they can do better,” said Leah Kelly, a senior attorney at the Texas-based Environmental Integrity Project, in a press release. “We are glad to see Pennsylvania take this important step toward protecting public health.”

The current nitrogen oxide standard, 180 parts per million, will fall to 110 ppm in 2023 – a 40% drop. The change will reduce the amount of the compound from state incinerators by 1,500 tons a year, according to a press release from the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council.

DEP emission controls experts were not available for an interview Friday.

The change comes from new standards first set by the federal government, which then directs states to create a plan to meet them. It applies to any facility that burns enough material to produce high levels of nitrogen oxide, a byproduct of combustion. That includes all six of Pennsylvania’s waste-to-energy facilities, which convert garbage into electrical energy by burning it.

The county waste authority has owned a waste-to-energy plant in Conoy Township for 31 years. The plant, on the eastern shore of the Susquehanna River, incinerates 1,200 tons of trash a day and converts the burned trash into electricity using boilers.

Authority officials said Friday they have been aware pollution controls would change in the commonwealth for more than a year and support the move.

“​​Overall, we think this is great, certainly any advance in pollution control technology is a good idea,” said Michelle Marsh, chief business and compliance officer for the authority. “From our end, there will obviously be a significant capital cost, and it’s just going to take time to upgrade.”

LCSWMA estimated the costs to make the upgrades at the Conoy Township plant at $6 million to install them over three years, and then an additional $10 million in the following four to seven years.

Greater detail about the upgrades to the system’s boilers are too technical to easily explain to a layperson, officials said.

The upgrades likely will raise costs over the long term for haulers who use the waste authority, CEO Robert Zorbaugh said. That includes haulers that handle garbage pickup for every municipality in the county.

Running continuously, the waste-to-energy process generates 36 megawatts of electricity at any given time, authority officials said last year. The Conoy Township plant itself consumes six of those megawatts, and the other 30 are sold into the local power grid — enough to power more than 20,000 homes.

The waste authority, which handles nearly all of Lancaster County’s trash, also owns a waste-to-energy plant in Dauphin County. That plant will not need any upgrades because the facility’s emissions already meet the new standards, Zorbaugh said.

In 2020, the Conoy Township facility generated $9 million from its sale of power into the electrical grid. The authority also sells discarded metal found after the plant’s boilers burn mountains of trash each day. Each year, the authority’s sales of scrap metal generate another $700,000 or so.

Waste-to-energy plants, or mass burn facilities, as they’re called by the EPA, are much more common in places like Europe and Japan, where the open spaces needed for landfills are not easy to come by. There are 75 such facilities in the United States, most of them located in the Northeast.

Not only do they produce energy from collected garbage, the combustion process reduces the volume of trash by some 90%, according to Zorbaugh.

It also potentially avoids greenhouse gas emissions from landfills. Organic material in landfills produces methane gas as it decomposes. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas contributor.

But burning garbage is not a panacea for pollution and climate change, or even a solution, according to some environmentalists. Along with nitrogen oxide, burning produces other harmful compounds including hydrocarbons. Similar smog-producing emissions come from gasoline-powered automobiles.

The EPA considers reducing the amount of trash produced in the first place a higher priority than tackling waste-to-energy, which the agency considers a form of recycling.

The American Lung Association last year ranked Lancaster County’s air quality among the worst in the country.

Since 2013, the county has received only one passing grade in the association’s annual air quality report.