A well-known Lancaster developer hopes to build a six-story, 130-unit apartment building at the former home of furniture dealer Benjamin Roberts on North Prince Street, incorporating two buildings which date to the late 1800s.

Developer Ben Lesher brought plans for a new apartment building at 232 N. Prince St. before the city’s Historical Commission earlier this week. The presentation was meant to get feedback from commissioners, who plan to vote on the project at a future meeting.

“We want to respect the architecture and character that makes Lancaster such a special place to live and work and visit. But we also want to try to bring something new and fresh and kind of elevate the built environment with some new structures as well,” Lesher said.

Commissioners praised the design, with chairman Christopher Peters calling it a good project. Vice President Steve Funk suggested a simpler approach to the facade, which would include historic and modern buildings along Prince Street.

“I think it’s too much,” Funk said. “It’s too many masses, too many materials.”

Benjamin Roberts sold the site to Lesher in December 2021 for $2.1 million. The company’s offices occupied seven connected buildings which were built and renovated over several decades. They were most recently renovated in the 1980s, according to Dana Clark of Tippetts Weaver Architects, who is designing the project.

The building is the third recent apartment proposal for the 200 block of Prince Street. Pennsylvania College of Art & Design is currently proposing 43 student dormitory rooms inside the former Chameleon Club, and a sober living community with 63 units has been proposed across the street at 221-227 N. Prince St.

Lesher would develop the project through his company Parcel B Development, formerly known as SDL Devco LLC. His company previously developed Stadium Row Apartments, located on the 800 block of Prince Street, and is currently proposing another project which would include 226 units and retail space on the site of the historic Stockyard Inn. Unlike that project, where 20% of the units are subsidized affordable housing, none of the units at 232 N. Prince St. are being marketed as affordable housing.

Lesher said it is too early to release a cost or timeline for the project at the Benjamin Roberts site. In addition to historical commission approval it still requires approval from the city planning commission.

The historical commission makes recommendations to City Council on all building projects and demolitions in the city’s heritage conservation district. It is often the first public step in the approval process for projects in downtown Lancaster.

Modernizing a historic structure

The developer’s proposal for 232 N. Prince St. calls for demolishing all but the two original buildings on the site. A new six-story building would rise around them, extending part way onto the two-story historic building.

Both buildings — a 3 ½ story hotel on the south side of the property was originally a hotel, and a two-story building next to it — were built around 1890, Clark said.

The historic buildings would house apartment units, including some on the first floor which could possibly combine living and office/retail space, in an unconventional approach, Clark said. First floor apartments are allowed in the central business zoning district where the property is located.

“They would have the option to have a little storefront, and the ability to live and work out of that space remotely,” Clark said.

Most of the 130 apartments would be located inside the six-story building wings. North of the two historic buildings, the six-story section would front on Prince Street, with the facade designed to look like multiple buildings. Entrances would be located on Prince, and in a ground floor courtyard located off Water, between the building’s two wings. Stormwater from the building would be detained in underground cisterns.

Amenities include a ground floor gym and dog-washing station. Residents could access two roof decks: one on the first floor overlooking the courtyard, and the other overlooking Prince Street from the sixth floor of an addition to the two-story historic building. That addition got criticism from the commissioners. They disliked its stucco finish and said it overwhelmed the historic structure.

“It’s kind of standing out like a beacon,” Peters said.

The commissioners didn’t say if those criticisms would prevent them from recommending approval for the project when it gets a final review. Lesher said he could bring the proposal back for another look as soon as next month.