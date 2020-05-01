Widespread business closures and a government-ordered halt to non-essential construction had little impact on a senior apartments project in Lancaster city, where new tenants could be welcome by early June.

In fact, construction of Presbyterian Senior Living’s LongCrest apartments could be completed in little more than two weeks, said Kristin Hambleton, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing.

“It’s relatively on target,” she said.

The target, she said, is a building completion date of May 18, and she expects contractors at Wohlsen Construction will be able to meet that goal.

That’s largely because Wohlsen builders were able to secure a waiver to Gov. Tom Wolf’s mid-March order that non-essential construction should be halted as COVID-19 continues to spread, company Senior Vice President Michael Funck said.

According to Hambleton, construction resumed April 3, and the plan is to begin moving tenants inside by June 8.

The $19 million project along West Walnut Street in northwest Lancaster city is planned to create 52 units, which will house tenants who meet age and income restrictions — age 62 and up with incomes of less than 60% of the Lancaster County median.

Presbyterian Senior Living operates 31 similar senior-living and supportive-care communities in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Ohio, Hambleton said. That includes The Long Community at Highland on East Roseville Road in Lancaster County.

Hambleton said new tenants have been moved into apartments throughout the course of the pandemic, though they have been asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

There have been confirmed COVID-19 cases within Presbyterian Senior Living-owned buildings, but Hambleton said “protocols and procedures are in place” to prevent widespread infections.

According to a flyer circulated late last year, rents at the LongCrest building will range from $286 to $1,029, based on both size and income.

Demand for the LongCrest apartments is high with 150 applications submitted in the first two days they were accepted, said Melissa A. Crawl, corporate housing operations director.

“We allow a person 30 days to accept an available apartment. If someone is not ready they can wait for the next apartment for which they qualify,” she said.

That is true even during the pandemic.